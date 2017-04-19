KL shares remain lower at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon on lack of fresh market moving catalysts.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,739.8, down 0.8 of-a-point, from yesterday’s close of 1,740.6.

The key index opened 0.34 of-a-point easier at 1,740.26.

Market breadth was negative as losers thumped gainers 645 to 220 with 322 counters unchanged, 563 untraded and 16 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.81 billion shares worth RM1.07 billion.

On the scoreboard, the FBM 70 trimmed 55.95 points to 14,630.14 and the FBM Ace slipped 79.78 points to 6,037.76.

The FBM Emas Index shed 19.65 points to 12,381.59, the FBMT100 Index decreased 15.42 points to 12,021.17 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 43.57 points to 12,811.31.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index gained 4.78 points to 7,975.67, the Finance Index shed 7.3 points to 15,682.92, and the Industrial Index was 22.79 points lower at 3,227.07.

Among heavyweights, Sime Darby rose six sen to RM9.28 while Maybank, TNB, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM9.04, RM13.72, RM7.60, respectively.

Of actives, Key Alliance Group, Tiger Synergy and Sumatec Resources both edged up half-a-sen to 9.5 sen, 6.5 sen and 7.5 sen, respectively.

Meawhile, Vivocom, Inix Technologies and Trive Property Group were flat at 15.5 sen, nine sen and 16.5 sen, respectively. — Bernama