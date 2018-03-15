KL shares remain in the red at mid-morning

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.36 points easier at 1,849.7 from 1,857.06 on yesterday's close. — Picture Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 ― Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning today due to the lack of impetus to cultivate buying momentum, dealers said.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.36 points easier at 1,849.7 from 1,857.06 on Wednesday's close.

The key index opened 2.94 points weaker at 1,854.12 this morning.

Market breadth was negative, as losers overtook gainers 513 to 175, while 324 counters remained unchanged, 884 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 905.61 million shares worth RM439.92 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased six sen to RM10.38, Public Bank declined two sen to RM22.98, and CIMB was down three sen to RM7.21.

Meanwhile, Tenaga and Sime Darby Plantation rose two sen to RM15.66 and RM5.58 respectively, and Maxis was flat at RM5.75.

Of the actively-traded stocks, YFG was 1.5 sen lower to half-a-sen, with NWP and AirAsia X both half-a-sen lower at 33.5 sen and 41.5 sen respectively.

Meanwhile, Daya Materials and Sapura Energy were flat at 3.5 sen and 41 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 61.54 points to 13,020.17, the FBMT 100 Index was 58.85 points easier at 12,771.8 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 71.97 points to 13,166.66.

The FBM 70 was 99.15 points lower at 15,567.8 and the FBM Ace decreased 24.95 points to 5,875.42.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index declined 100.68 points to 18,065.07 and the Industrial Index trimmed 5.22 points to 3,253.25 and the Plantation Index eased 28.52 points to 8,027.9. ― Bernama