KL shares remain in the red at mid-morning

At 11.02am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 6.59 points easier at 1,857.44 from 1,864.03 on yesterday's close. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 14 ― Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning today with traders still affected by Wall Street’s overnight choppy performance, dealers said.

At 11.02am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 6.59 points easier at 1,857.44 from 1,864.03 on yesterday's close.

The key index opened 1.54 points weaker at 1,862.49 this morning.

Market breadth was negative, as losers overtook gainers 468 to 222, while 343 counters remained unchanged, 851 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 856.82 million shares worth RM494.25 million.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank rose two sen to RM23.02, Tenaga improved six sen to RM15.68, CIMB increased one sen to RM7.26, while Maybank eased four sen to RM10.40, Petronas Chemicals decreased five sen to RM8.10 and IHH Healthcare declined four sen to RM6.05.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Cuscapi was two sen lower at 42 sen, Hiap Teck Venture eased one sen to 43.5 sen, while PDZ Holdings was flat at seven sen and Dialog rose six sen to RM2.72.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 45.93 points to 13,072.19, the FBMT 100 Index was 44.79 points easier at 12,820.02 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 66.96 points to 13,245.77.

The FBM 70 was 52.07 points lower at 15,608.8 and the FBM Ace decreased 45.38 points to 5,946.15.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index declined 17.91 points to 18,136.19 and the Industrial Index fell 24.53 points to 3,233.94 and the Plantation Index eased 17.26 points to 8,087.85. ― Bernama