KL shares remain in the red at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-afternoon today weighed down by selling in selected heavyweights, led by the CIMB Group, IHH Healthcare and Genting Malaysia, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.84 points to 1,776.14 after opening 1.91 points lower at 1,781.07 from yesterday’s close of 1,782.98.

On the broader market, losers led gainers by 399 to 387, with 376 counters unchanged, 672 counters untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.02 billion shares worth RM1.27 billion.

A dealer said Bursa Malaysia fell 0.38 per cent, after two sessions of gains, with financials and consumer discretionary stocks dragging the index down.

The composite index was mainly weighed down by CIMB Group, IHH Healthcare and Genting Malaysia with a combined 4.81 points.

CIMB Group, gained eight sen to RM7.38, IHH Healthcare and Genting Malaysia and Maybank added five sen to RM9.47.

For the heavyweights, Maybank gained five sen to RM9.54, Sime Darby improved four sen to RM9.07 and CIMB Group fell 15 sen to RM6.76.

Tenaga and Public Bank were flat at RM14.56 and RM20.58 respectively.

Among active counters, Sino Hua-An rose 4.5 sen to 22.5 sen, PUC edged up half-a-sen to 14.5 sen, Palette Multimedia gained 1.5 sen to 23.5 sen and JAG was flat at 14 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 32.47 points lower at 12,668.18, FBM 70 eased 1.59 points to 15,251.44, FBMT 100 Index fell 36.08 points to 12,335.57 and the FBM Ace slipped 12.62 points to 6,675.54.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 14.25 points to 12,870.10.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index dropped 69.52 points to 16,672.96 and Industrial Index slipped 11.85 points to 3,193.29.

The Plantation Index rose 16.01 points to 7,897.21. — Bernama