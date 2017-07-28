KL shares remain in negative territory at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia resumed afternoon session on a easier note, reversing its earlier gains on the back of weak buying momentum especially for bluechips in Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-morning today, as profit-taking continued in selected trade and services blue chips led by Genting Malaysia.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.92 of-a-point weaker at 1,7569.15, after opening 0.58 of-a-point lower at 1,769.49 from yesterday’s close of 1,770.07.

Market breadth was negative with losers thumping gainers 354 to 216, with 320 counters unchanged, 968 untraded and 85 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 508.91 million shares worth RM444.41 million.

For the heavyweights, Genting Malaysia lost 10 sen to RM6.01, Axiata was seven sen lower at RM4.62, Genting slid nine sen to RM9.63, RHB Bank fell four sen to RM5.05 and Petronas Dagangan gave up 16 sen for RM23.70.

Of the actives, MLab slid 1.5 sen to 15.5 sen, AHB inched down eight sen to 28.5 sen, while Borneo Oil and MPay remained flat at 10.5 sen and 28.5 sen respectively.

CIMB was among the active counters with the share price rising six sen to RM6.65 at mid-morning.

Yesterday, the bank informed Bursa Malaysia of five million share dealings worth RM31.73 million by its Chairman, Non-Independent and Non-Executive director Datuk Seri Nazir Razak.

The FBM Emas Index rose 5.67 points to 12,599.49, the FBMT 100 Index eased 7.31 points to 12,240.34 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 18.63 points lower at 12,726.77.

The FBM 70 slipped 12.48 points to 14,958.09 and the FBM Ace gave up 33.94 points for 6,637.64.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index went down 0.52 of-a-point to 3,283.35, the Plantation Index lost 6.13 points to 7,829.27, but the Finance Index bagged 25.16 points for 16,855.95. — Bernama