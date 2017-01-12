KL shares remain higher mid-afternoon

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher mid-afternoon driven by gains in most heavyweights.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.15 points better at 1,680.36 from yesterday’s close of 1,675.21.

The local index opened 0.43 of-a-point higher at 1,675.64 today.

Gainers outpaced losers 485 to 272, with 330 counters unchanged, 646 untraded and 27 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.69 billion shares worth RM1.15 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and TNB added two sen each to RM8.32 and RM14.02, respectively, Public Bank was flat at RM20.05 and Sime Darby added three sen to RM8.53.

Of actives, SKH Consortium rose 1.5 sen to 7.5 sen while IFCA MSC, BioAlpha and Hibiscus Petroleum all gained two sen each to 38.5 sen, 23.5 sen and 52 sen, respectively.

The FBMT 100 Index increased 35.39 points to 11,461.01, FBM Emas Shariah Index was 34.09 points higher at 12,279.05 and the FBM Emas Index added 37.92 points to 11,757.04.

The FBM ACE edged up 37.21 points to 5,160.86 and the FBM 70 was 42.37 points better at 13,384.9.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index rose 49.19 points to 14,791.91, Industrial Index increased 20.9 points to 3,195.8 and the Plantation Index was 1.66 points better at 7,912.38. — Bernama