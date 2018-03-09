KL shares remain higher at mid-morning

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.84 points better at 1,842.46 from 1,839.62 at yesterday's close. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning today on improved market sentiment following overnight gains in Asian equities and strong China trade data.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.84 points better at 1,842.46 from 1,839.62 at yesterday's close.

The key index opened 2.48 points better at 1,842.1 this morning.

A dealer said local traders found solace after China’s exports registered stronger-than-expected growth in February, signalling that both its economy and global growth remained resilient, even as trade relations with the United States deteriorates.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research, in a note, said 1,840 represents a crucial resistance level, where a decisive break-through could see the index on a higher note towards 1,883.

Market breadth was positive, as gainers overtook losers 381 to 290, while 338 counters remained unchanged, 867 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1810.05 million shares worth RM430.35 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM10.46 and RM23, Tenaga added two sen to RM15.62 and CIMB rose one sen to RM7.14.

Of the actively-traded stocks, SKH Consortium was half-a-sen better at 10 sen, Tiger Synergy was unchanged at 3.5 sen and KUB Malaysia gained two sen to 52 sen.

Meanwhile, Nova Pharma, which made its debut on Bursa Malaysia's LEAP Market, stood at 23 sen, a premium of three sen over its offer price of 20 sen with 41,000 shares traded.

The FBM Emas Index increased 37.12 points to 12,970.91, the FBMT 100 Index was 35.96 points higher at 12,710.94 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 50.47 points to 13,141.99.

The FBM 70 was 99.79 points better at 15,456.69 and the FBM Ace increased 32.28 points to 5,982.99.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index eased 4.51 points to 18,006.15, the Industrial Index increased 9.4 points to 3,179.83, while the Plantation Index rose 9.07 points to 8,042.95. ― Bernama