KL shares remain higher at mid-morning

Among active counters, MG Technology added 1.5 sen to 6.5 sen, Key Alliance increased one sen to 13 sen while Sino Hua-An and AirAsia X eased half-a-sen each to 25 sen and 40.5 sen, respectively. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning on continued buying support in selected consumer and industrial product counters, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.94 points higher at 1,784.68, after opening 0.45 of-a-point weaker at 1,782.29 from Monday’s close of 1,782.74.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 374 to 294 with 337 counters unchanged, 828 untraded and 26 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.08 billion shares worth RM576.53 million.

Among the top gainers were Nestle which jumped 40 sen to RM85.30, Sam Engineering rose 17 sen to RM7.17, Panasonic Manufacturing advanced 16 sen to RM38.96 and Petron Msia gained 14 sen to RM9.97.

Heavyweights, Maybank improved five sen to RM9.67, TNB and Sime Darby added two sen each to RM14.60 and RM9.16, respectively, while Public Bank, CIMB and Petronas Chemicals shed two sen each to RM20.58, RM6.75 and RM7.45, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 9.52 points higher at 12,721.69, FBM 70 declined 14.26 points to 15,272.68, the FBMT 100 Index increased 7.32 points to 12,384.49, the FBM Ace gained 23.14 points to 6,720.40 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 13.70 points to 12,925.63.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index advanced 9.75 points to 16,789.10, the Plantation Index was 27.24 points better at 7,940.92 and the Industrial Index perked 6.34 points to 3,229.54. — Bernama