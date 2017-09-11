KL shares remain higher at mid-morning

Among the top gainers, Nestle jumped 58 sen to RM85, Lotte Chemical rose 23 sen to RM5.74, Lafarge advanced 19 sen to RM6.14 and Dutch Lady gained 18 sen to RM59.28. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning on continued buying support in selected consumer and industrial product counters, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.41 points lower at 1,7872.31, after opening 0.37 of-a-point higher at 1,780.271.91, from Friday’s close of 1,779.90.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 380 to 277 with 319 counters unchanged, 858 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 978.49 million shares worth RM515.53 million.

Among the top gainers, Nestle jumped 58 sen to RM85, Lotte Chemical rose 23 sen to RM5.74, Lafarge advanced 19 sen to RM6.14 and Dutch Lady gained 18 sen to RM59.28.

For the heavyweights, Maybank slipped one sen to RM9.59, TNB and Public Bank were flat at RM14.58 and RM20.60 respectively, while Sime Darby improved eight sen to RM9.15.

Among active counters, Sino Hua-An earned half-a-sen to 24 sen, Permaju Industries went up two sen to 40.5 sen, while MLABS and Iris Corp were flat at 14 sen and 18.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 17.11 points higher at 12,706.39, FBM 70 secured 14.37 points to 15,277.29, the FBMT 100 Index increased 15.49 points to 12,373.01, the FBM Ace added 27.45 points to 6,677.03 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 22.60 points to 12,908.74.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index advanced 27.51 points to 16,754.04, the Plantation Index was 16.41 points better at 7,906.62 and the Industrial Index bagged 6.62 points to 3,215.34. — Bernama