Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

KL shares remain higher at mid-morning

Tuesday April 18, 2017
01:12 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: See Victoria Beckham get a birthday wish from HarperThe Edit: See Victoria Beckham get a birthday wish from Harper

The Telugus of Malaysia rediscover their voicesThe Telugus of Malaysia rediscover their voices

Post-attack Dortmund fights blood, sweat and tears battlePost-attack Dortmund fights blood, sweat and tears battle

Australia toughens foreign worker visa rulesAustralia toughens foreign worker visa rules

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 5.82 points to 1,739.75, from yesterday’s close of 1,733.93. — Reuters picAt 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 5.82 points to 1,739.75, from yesterday’s close of 1,733.93. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Bursa Malaysia continued to pick up the pace at mid-morning today, prompted by buying in composite index-linked stocks such as Maybank, Tenaga and Public Bank.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 5.82 points to 1,739.75, from yesterday’s close of 1,733.93.

The index opened 1.62 points higher at 1,735.55.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 483 to 241, while 338 counters were unchanged, 688 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.073 billion shares worth RM593.92 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose one sen to RM9.03, Tenaga Nasional, Public Bank, Petronas Chemicals and CIMB each gained two sen to RM13.72, RM19.94, RM7.61 and RM5.47 respectively.

Sime Darby and Axiata each were flat at RM9.28 and RM5.08.

The FBM Emas Index improved 49.95 points to 12,384.55 and the FBMT100 Index gained 49.67 points to 12,022.22

The FBM 70 bagged 95.95 points to 14,636.51, the FBM Emas Shariah Index edged up 54.61 points to 12,836.61, the FBM Ace increased 49.07 points to 6,099.08.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index appreciated 30.77 points to 15,682.09, the Industrial Index added 8.59 points to 3,246.34 and the Plantation Index was 50.69 points higher to 7,976.84. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline