KL shares remain higher at mid-morning

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 5.82 points to 1,739.75, from yesterday’s close of 1,733.93. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Bursa Malaysia continued to pick up the pace at mid-morning today, prompted by buying in composite index-linked stocks such as Maybank, Tenaga and Public Bank.

The index opened 1.62 points higher at 1,735.55.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 483 to 241, while 338 counters were unchanged, 688 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.073 billion shares worth RM593.92 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose one sen to RM9.03, Tenaga Nasional, Public Bank, Petronas Chemicals and CIMB each gained two sen to RM13.72, RM19.94, RM7.61 and RM5.47 respectively.

Sime Darby and Axiata each were flat at RM9.28 and RM5.08.

The FBM Emas Index improved 49.95 points to 12,384.55 and the FBMT100 Index gained 49.67 points to 12,022.22

The FBM 70 bagged 95.95 points to 14,636.51, the FBM Emas Shariah Index edged up 54.61 points to 12,836.61, the FBM Ace increased 49.07 points to 6,099.08.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index appreciated 30.77 points to 15,682.09, the Industrial Index added 8.59 points to 3,246.34 and the Plantation Index was 50.69 points higher to 7,976.84. — Bernama