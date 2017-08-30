KL shares rebound to be marginally higher at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia resumed afternoon session on a easier note, reversing its earlier gains on the back of weak buying momentum especially for bluechips in Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia rebounded to be marginally higher at mid-morning, and lifted by bargain hunting activities ahead of the long holiday and weekend break, starting tomorrow.

At 11am, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 0.21 of-a-point or 0.04 per cent at 1,761.35, after opening 2.55 points weaker at 1,758.59.

The index closed at 1,761.14 yesterday.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 306 to 281, with 301 counters unchanged, 951 counters untraded and 47 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 605.93 million shares worth RM394.47 million.

Of the composite index linked counters, Maybank was flat at RM9.46, Tenaga was four sen lower at RM14.26, while PBBank and Sime were two sen easier at RM20.56 and RM8.96 respectively.

Of the winners, Nestle gained 40 sen to RM84.60, PetronM added 23 sen to RM8.83, TopGlov was 16 sen better at RM5.63 and Padini and Sam were 15 sen higher at RM4.06 and RM7.24, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index advanced 13.29 points to 12,542.06, the FBM Emas Syariah Index climbed 3.33 points to 12,705.74 and the FBMT 100 Index increased 14.35 points to 12,211.93.

The FBM 70 inched up 66.18 points to 15,019.76 and the FBM Ace was 65.12 points higher at 6,580.43.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index fell 6.27 points to 7,829.63, the Industrial Index slipped 0.05 of a point to 3,183.60, but the Finance Index gained 10.16 points to 16,594.59. — Bernama