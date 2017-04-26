KL shares range-bound at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,767.41 points, up 1.61 points, from yesterday’s close of 1,765.80. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Bursa Malaysia was range-bound at mid-afternoon with buying interest interspersed with profit-taking activities.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,767.41 points, up 1.61 points, from yesterday’s close of 1,765.80.

It opened 1.98 points better at 1,767.78, and traded within a narrow range of 1,769.68 and 1,764.62.

Buying support for IHH Healthcare (IHHH) and other heavyweights, among trading and services, plantation and finance-related companies, were supportive of the bourse.

IHHH chalked up seven sen to RM6.17, Genting Bhd went up 12 sen to RM9.98, TNB and MISC both added six sen each to RM13.86 and RM7.42, respectively, IOI Corporation added four sen to RM4.59 and Maybank bagged two sen to RM9.39.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index was 15.51 points higher at 12,593.72, the FBMT100 Index rose 9.46 points to 12,219.85 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 5.35 points to 12,938.91.

The FBM 70 added 5.43 points to 14,901.67, and the FBM Ace was up 55.32 points to 6,167.13.

The Finance Index went up 27.92 points to 16,157.40, the Industrial Index advanced 12.14 points to 3,235.42 while the Plantation Index shed 9.34 points to 8,063.89.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 445 to 391 with 383 counters unchanged, 552 counters untraded and 53 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.20 billion shares worth RM1.51 million.

A dealer said focus was on index-linked counters, followed by mild profit-taking but more buyers emerged in the market with rotational buying seen in other big capitalised counters, second and low liners.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Key Alliance added half-a-sen to 8 sen, DNEX rose 3.5 sen to 59 sen, AirAsia X declined 1.5 sen to 43.5 sen while Hubline was flat at 8 sen. — Bernama