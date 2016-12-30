KL shares open mixed

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Bursa Malaysia opened mixed today amid the weaker overnight performance of Wall Street.

At 9.11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.49 of-a-point easier at 1,637.44 from yesterday's close of 1,637.93.

The index opened 0.48 of-a-point lower at 1,637.45.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 91 to 63, with 155 counters unchanged, 1,441 untraded and 43 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 105.228 million shares worth RM27.255 million.

Kenanga Research said window-dressing activity could extend the FBM KLCI's ascend towards the resistance of 1,645.0 points.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank added two sen to RM19.70, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM7.98 and RM6.99 respectively, while TNB fell two sen to RM13.88 and Sime Darby slid one sen to RM8.13.

Of the actives, SM Track gained three sen to 5.5 sen, RGB International bagged one sen for 29.5 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum edged up half-a-sen to 41.5 sen, with Borneo Oil and Sanichi Technology flat at 18 sen and 6.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index shed one point for 11,439.48, the FBMT100 Index was 1.38 points lower at 11,157.23 and the FBM Ace rose 13.91 points to 4,788.73.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 1.79 points to 12,023.58 and the FBM 70 increased 5.81 points to 12,987.87. Sectorwise, the Plantation Index improved 3.83 points to 7,750.21, the Finance Index declined 1.0 point to 14,286.32 and the Industrial Index fell 1.57 points to 3,109.75. — Bernama