KL shares open lower on weak sentiment

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia yielded gains from yesterday to open lower this morning on weak buying sentiment and following the overnight losses on Wall Street.

At 9.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,846.39, down 1.98 points from 1,848.37 at yesterday's close.

The key index opened 1.35 points lower at 1,847.02 this morning.

A dealer said the weak buying support was also due to the re-emergence of worries of a United States-led trade war, sparked by the resignation of a key free trade advocate at the White House.

Market breadth was negative with 285 gainers against 102 losers, while 216 counters were unchanged, 1,271 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 249.41 million shares worth RM106.02 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga eased two sen each to RM10.48 and RM15.62, Public Bank fell four sen to RM22.96 and CIMB was flat at 7.20.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Daya Materials was unchanged at four sen, Sapura Energy lost three sen to 52.5 sen and MMAG Holdings was one sen better at 20 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 33.93 points to 13,036.86, the FBMT 100 Index was 32.31 points weaker at 12,767.49 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 42.06 points to 13,217.88.

The FBM 70 decreased 103.06 points to 15,626.05 and the FBM Ace fell 46.88 points to 5,996.5.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index inched down 19.47 points to 18,105.12, the Industrial Index decreased 4.19 points to 3,198.34 and the Plantation Index lost 18.25 points to 8,071.51. — Bernama