KL shares open lower on cautious sentiment

At 9.20am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.84 points higher at 1.662.18, after opening 1.88 points better at 1,666.9. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia opened lower today on cautious sentiment and ahead of Bank Negara Malaysia’s monetary policy meeting later today, dealers said.

The index closed at 1,665.02 yesterday.

“Immediate support from the 200-day moving average at 1,660 has been reestablished, while resistance is retained at 1,676,” a dealer said.

The FBM Emas Index was 10.56 points lower at 11,669.87, the FBMT100 Index edged down 13.479 points to 11,369.03 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 0.229 of a point to 12,171.98.

The FBM 70 improved 6.681 points to 13,400.03 and the FBM Ace edged up 20.26 points to 5,037.88.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index rose 1.34 points to 7,908.18 and the Industrial Index added 2.51 points to 3,142.04, while the Finance Index dropped 42.43 points to 14,692.4.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank lost three sen to RM8.18, TNB eased two sen to RM13.88, Public Bank shed eight sen to RM20, Sime Darby slipped one sen to RM8.51 and Petronas Chemicals eased four one sen to RM7.16.

Of the actives, Diversified Gateway bagged one sen for five sen, IFCA MSC and JAG inched up half a sen each to 44 sen and 13 sen respectively, and SILK Holdings garnered 4.5 sen to 45 sen.

Green packet was flat at 27 sen.

UMW Oil and Gas, which closed at 88.5 sen yesterday, was suspended from 9 am today pending the release of a material announcement.

Gainers edged losers 161 to 111 with 209 counters unchanged, 1,260 untraded and 37 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 220.33 million shares worth RM87.73 million. — Bernama