KL shares open higher

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher today in line with the regional markets as the rally on Wall Street overnight improved investor sentiment and risk appetite.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,699.29, up 10.79 points from 1,688.50 on Wednesday's close.

Earlier, the index opened 11.23 points stronger at 1,699.73.

The local bourse was closed yesterday for Thaipusam holiday.

A dealer said the renewed optimism over US President Donald Trump's major tax announcement in a few weeks has lifted buying interest and given a choice to trade the market, participants apparently were more willing to play a buying game.

“Trump promised a 'phenomenal' corporate tax announcement in the next two to three weeks, soothing some of the recent worries over the lack of clarity about his promised fiscal stimulus,” he said.

He said the FBMKLCI could trade with overhead resistance at 1,690/1,696, while support levels at 1,680/1,660).

Gainers edged losers by 201 to 60 with 216 counters unchanged, 1,220 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 132.74 million shares worth RM64.14 million.

The FBM Emas Index was 63.35 points higher at 11,966.14, FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 56.54 points to 12,502.29 and the FBMT100 Index rose 63.37 points to 11,648.64.

The FBM 70 eased 35.04 points to 13,827.99. The FBM Ace increased 28.77 points to 5,240.55.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index added 53.76 points to 8,213.80, Industrial Index was 14.09 points higher at 3,230.92 and the Finance Index rose 105.26 points to 14,972.02.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank gained 10 sen to RM8.30, Public Bank increased eight sen to RM20.06, Tenaga added six sen to RM13.52 and Sime Darby perked three sen to RM9.01. — Bernama