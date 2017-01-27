KL shares open higher

Trading at Bursa Malaysia will close at midday today ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday and resume trading next Tuesday. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Bursa Malaysia opened marginally higher today, supported by an overnight rally on Wall Street and ahead of the Chinese New Year break, a dealer said.

At 9.08am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.40 points higher at 1.695.62, after opening 0.02 of-a-point better at 1,695.64.

The index closed at 1,692.22 yesterday.

Gainers edged losers 101 to 59 with 123 counters unchanged, 1,443 untraded and 57 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 101.38 million shares worth RM23.07 million.

Most regional equities registered modest gains following record closing highs on Wall Street.

Kenanga Research in a note said with the local bourse being open only for the first half of the day, mild profit-taking activities is expected to kick-in, while trading volume is expected to vaporise as investors take-off for a long holiday break.

“Thus, we view the FBM KLCI to end the week on a listless tone within 1,680-1,690 today,” it added.

The FBM Emas Index was 19.52 points higher at 11,870.86, the FBM Emas Shariah Index accumulated 42.96 points to 12,369.76 and the FBMT100 Index rose 19.03 points to 11,577.79.

However, the FBM 70 added 6.10 points to 13,569.83 and the FBM Ace rose 5.81 points to 4,946.25.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index bagged 4.20 points to 7,964.45 and the Industrial Index garnered 35.93 points to 3,251.59.But, the Finance Index fell 4.26 points to 14,931.13.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals each edged up one sen to RM8.33 and RM7.15 respectively, Tenaga added two sen to RM13.70 as Sime Darby perked 43 sen to RM9.25, but Public Bank declined eight sen to RM20.20. — Bernama