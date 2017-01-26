KL shares open higher

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia opened marginally higher today with investor sentiment lifted by the positive overnight performance of Wall Street, the firmer ringgit and stronger crude oil prices.

At 9.17am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.24 points higher at 1.687.17, after opening 2.32 points better at 1,684.85.

The index closed at 1,683.93 yesterday.

Gainers edged losers 164 to 90 with 156 counters unchanged, 1,740 untraded and 72 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 142.49 million shares worth RM61.89 million.

The FBM Emas Index was 27.27 points higher at 11,809.94, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 34.46 points to 12,301.12 and the FBMT100 Index rose 24.33 points to 11,514.10.

However, the FBM 70 added 37.12 points to 13,472.49, but the FBM Ace was 2.60 points to 4,931.42.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index accumulated 17.19 points to 7,966.51, the Industrial Index was 5.55 points higher at 3,182.50 and the Finance Index garnered 25.37 points to 14,885.46.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank gained one sen to RM8.34 as Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare each added two sen to RM7.18 and RM6.35.

Public Bank eased two sen to RM20.18 and Sime Darby declined four sen to RM8.66, while Tenaga was unchanged at RM13.80. — Bernama