KL shares open higher

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia opened higher today in line with the overnight performance of Wall Street and on renewed optimism over US President Donald Trump's growth policies, a dealer said.

At 9.11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.57 points higher at 1.683.26, after opening 0.2 of-a-point better at 1,683.46.

The index closed at 1,680.69 yesterday.

Gainers edged losers 126 to 60 with 187 counters unchanged, 1,371 untraded and 35 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 67.16 million shares worth RM39.60 million.

Dealer said investors welcomed Trump's protectionist stance on trade policies and focused on encouraging economic data.

AllianceDBS Research in a note said the local market yesterday followed through buying interest and given a choice to trade the market, participants apparently were more willing to play a buying game.

“As such, the FBM KLCI would likely trade above the 1,680.69 level today,” it said.

The FBM Emas Index was 12.26 points higher at 11,778.30, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 17.03 points to 12,274.37 and the FBMT100 Index edged up 12.86 points to 11,485.98.

However, the FBM 70 eased 2.91 points to 13,434.04, but the FBM Ace increased 19.89 points to 4,932.06.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index added 5.36 points to 7,939.75, the Industrial Index was 9.14 points higher at 3,177.94 and the Finance Index rose 22.96 points to 14,841.21.

Of the heavyweights, Tenaga gained four sen to RM13.92, Public Bank and Petronas each increased two sen to RM20.18 and RM7.18 respectively and Sime Darby perked three sen to RM8.71. Maybank was unchanged at RM8.32. — Bernama