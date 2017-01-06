KL shares open higher

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Bursa Malaysia started the early session higher as market participants continued to play on the buying side in anticipation of a higher market, a dealer said.

In a note, AllianceDBS Research said market participants were willing to pay for establish stock positions for fear of missing out the market.

At 9.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,660.06, up 0.24 points, after opening 1.4 points weaker at 1,658.42 from yesterday's close of 1,659.82.

“Following the up close yesterday, we should see the market gearing towards 1,680. A crossover of 1,688 could lift the market to the subsequent resistance zone, between 1,690-level and 1,700-level.

“Market support is pegged at 1,652,” it added.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research said the broader market was also inspired by strong trading volume on Thursday, away from the crucial 1,651 and two-year downtrend resistance-turned-support trend line of 1,657.

“The underlying outlook of the benchmark index is looking positive in the near-term.

“Thus, the key index looks poised to test its immediate resistance of 1,660, whereby a decisive breach above the 1,660-level would see further upside towards 1,680,” it added in a note.

Market breadth was positive with winners outpaced losers at 127 to 67, 168 unchanged, 1,365 untraded and 24 suspended.

Turnover stood at 102.74 million shares worth RM40.52 million.

Among heavyweights, PetGas up 26 sen to RM21.76, Tenaga rose four sen to RM13.88, CIMB and IOICorp both edged up two sen to RM2.68 and RM4.46, respectively and PPB added six sen to RM16.06.

Among other gainers, Knusfor up 12 sen to RM1.14, Allianz rose 10 sen to RM10.3, TopGlov gained six sen to RM5.38, while Myeg, Encorp and BIMB, all added five sen each to RM1.64, 65 sen and RM4.21, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index went up 4.93 points to 11,623.93, the FBMT100 Index was 3.64 points better at 11,329.74, the FBM Emas Syariah Index added 9.82 points to 12,223.73.46, and the FBM 70 improved 11.97 points to 13,259.25.

But the FBM Ace declined 14.26 points to 4,893.15.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index improved 13.83 points to 7,881.84, the Finance Index advanced 4.63 points to 14,524.39, and the Industrial Index inched up 1.21 points to 3,193.23. — Bernama