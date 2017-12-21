KL shares open higher today on buying interests

Bursa Malaysia resumed afternoon session on a easier note, reversing its earlier gains on the back of weak buying momentum especially for bluechips in Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher today on buying interests despite softer overnight close of global stock markets, dealers said.

At 9.08am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,751.06, up 4.43 points, from yesterday’s close of 1,746.63.

The key index opened 3.96 points higher at 1,750.59.

Market breadth was positive with 159 gainers against 83 losers, 183 counters were unchanged, 1,441 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 152.57 million shares worth RM58.58 million.

A dealer said the traders would likely continue their window-dressing activities as year-end approaches.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM9.50 and RM7.48, respectively, Tenaga rose six sen to RM14.92, and Public Bank added two sen to RM20.74.

Of the actives, Diversified Gateway Solutions was flat at 12.5 sen, Perdana Petrolelum eased six sen to 30 sen while PUC and SMTrack each improved one sen to 33 sen and 23 sen, respectively.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index increased 26.08 points to 12,611.67, FBMT 100 Index rose 25.36 points to 12,281.91 and the FBM Ace increased 17.34 points to 6,486.48.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 26.97 points to 12,936.31 and the FBM 70 improved 13.05 points to 15,624.28.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index gained 40.48 points to 16,649.82, Industrial Index added 9.75 points to 3,152.30 and the Plantation Index rose 27.70 points to 7,817.12. — Bernama