KL shares open higher on bullish sentiment

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia opened higher today on bullish sentiment as fears over the Brexit impact eases, dealers said.

At 9.19am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.36 points higher at 1.665.39, after opening 0.35 of a point stronger at 1,663.38.

The index closed at 1,663.03 yesterday.

The FBM Emas Index was 13.979 points higher at 11,675.43, the FBMT100 Index edged up 13.36 points to 11,379.45 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 20.18 points to 12,200.02.

The FBM 70 improved 5.04 points to 13,368.3 but the FBM Ace edged down 19.41 points to 5,016.46.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index rose 0.59 of a point to 7,914.22, the Finance Index increased 12.65 points to 14,691.41, and the Industrial Index added 8.25 points to 3,145.51.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and TNB gained two sen each to RM8.19 and RM13.92 respectively, Petronas Chemicals improved four one sen to RM7.19 and Sime Darby earned one sen to RM8.50.

Public Bank fell 10 sen to RM19.96.

Of the actives, Matang, JAG and IFCA MSC inched up half a sen each to 14.5 sen, 12.5 sen and 42 sen respectively and Hibiscus Petroleum bagged 1.5 sen for 50 sen.

Green Packet was flat at 27 sen.

Gainers edged losers 159 to 118 with 202 counters unchanged, 1,262 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 234.3 million shares worth RM83.14 million. — Bernama