KL shares open higher in face of uncertainties

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher this morning but sentiment remained tepid, with trading underpinned by the continued looming uncertainties over US president Donald Trump’s fiscal policies.

At 9.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.55 of-a-point higher at 1.665.44, after opening 0.48 of-a-point lower at 1,665.92.

The index closed at 1,664.89 on Friday.

Gainers edged losers 144 to 90 with 185 counters unchanged, 1,315 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 121.39 million shares worth RM49.77 million.

The FBM Emas Index was 9.09 points higher at 11,677.64 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 24.89 points to 12,182.84. But, the FBMT100 Index edged up 9.27 points to 11,381.81.

The FBM 70 improved 31.89 points to 13,378.84, but the FBM Ace edged down 9.89 points to 4,975.91.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index added 0.61 of-a-point to 7,915.73, the Industrial Index rose 4.63 points to 3,130.16, but the Finance Index dropped 0.49 of-a-point to 14,706.72.

Of the heavyweights, TNB rose six sen to RM13.92, Sime Darby added three sen to RM8.55, while Maybank, Petronas Chemicals, Public Bank and IHH were flat at RM8.27, RM7.19, RM20.10 and RM6.30 respectively.

Of the actives, Hibiscus edged up 1.5 sen to 47.5 sen, KNM Group, Jag, Luster each gained half-a-sen to 35.5 sen, 12.5 sen and nine sen respectively. — Bernama