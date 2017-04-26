KL shares open higher in early trade

At 9.25am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,766.66, up 0.83 of-a-point, from yesterday's close of 1,765.80. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) opened higher this morning in tandem with the upbeat overnight performance on Wall Street.

At 9.25am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,766.66, up 0.83 of-a-point, from yesterday’s close of 1,765.80. The key index opened 1.98 points better at 1,767.78.

Gains in TNB and RHB Bank boosted the composite index by a total contribution of 0.986 of-a-point. TNB and RHB Bank both bagged six sen each to RM13.86 and RM5.37, respectively.

RHB Research Institute, in a note, predicted the near-term resistance level at 1,765.50 points, which was the high recorded on March 29, followed by the 1,800-point psychological mark.

The immediate support level is anticipated at 1,746 points.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 314 to 165, while 316 counters were unchanged, 976 untraded and 53 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 612.79 million shares worth RM242.55 million.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index advanced 11.76 points to 12,589.97, the FBMT100 Index rose 11.28 points to 12,221.67 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 22.26 points to 12,955.82.

The FBM 70 added 34.74 points to 14,930.98 and the FBM Ace gained 66.52 points to 6,178.33.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index advanced 3.92 points to 3,227.20, the Finance Index bagged 21.83 points to 16,151.31 while the Plantation Index climbed 14.03 points to 8,087.26.

Among the actively-traded stocks this morning were DNEX, AirAsia X, Hubline, RGB and Key Alliance. — Bernama