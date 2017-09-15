KL shares on the back foot at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning as selling emerged in selected heavyweights, consumer and industrial products counters, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.11 points lower at 1,779.26 after closing at 1,781.37 yesterday. The index opened 2.62 points better at 1,783.99 this morning.

Market breath was negative, as losers led gainers 372 to 211 with 347 counters unchanged, 904 untraded and 38 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 81.32 million shares worth RM412.24 million.

Among the top losers were Magni-Tech Industries, which slipped 90 sen to RM6.40, Petronas Gas fell 24 sen to RM18.36 while Far East Holdings declined 20 sen to RM9.30 and Bintulu Port shed 16 sen to RM5.84.

Heavyweights, Maybank slipped two sen to RM9.70, TNB decreased four sen to RM14.54, Sime Darby eased one sen to RM9.13 but Public Bank rose two sen to RM20.60.

Among actives, Trive Property and Borneo Oil were flat at 13 sen and 10 sen, respectively, Sino Hua-An fell one sen to 24.5 sen while Scomi added two sen to 14.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 16.88 points lower at 12,670.41, the FBM 70 dipped 21.85 points to 15,151.58, the FBMT 100 Index declined 16.65 points to 12,331.92, the FBM Ace slipped 13.88 points to 6,690.67 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 32.96 points to 12,961.86.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index retreated 17.22 points to 16,807.67, the Plantation Index was 24.25 points higher at 7,947.06s and the Industrial Index shed 8.41 points to 3,225.30. — Bernama