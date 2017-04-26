KL shares on firm note with rotational play at mid-morning

At 11.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,768.79, up 2.99 points, from yesterday’s close of 1,765.80, after opening 1.98 points better at 1,767.78. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia were on a firm note at mid-morning with rotational buying seen in index-linked counters, second and low liners.

At 11.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,768.79, up 2.99 points, from yesterday’s close of 1,765.80, after opening 1.98 points better at 1,767.78.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 417 to 286, while 401 counters were unchanged, 667 untraded and 53 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.44 billion shares worth RM825.14 million.

A dealer said the market was probably forming a base as the movement of the key index was confined to only a 4.89-point range as at mid-morning.

“The market going rotational is healthy. After three consecutive sessions focusing on index-linked counters, mild profit-taking was observed, with buying interest now distributed to the second and low liner stocks,” he added.

He said lingering optimism on the European political front and the prospect of US tax reforms supported further gains for global stocks and this spilled over to Bursa Malaysia as well.

The FBM Emas Index rose 24.91 points to 12,603.12, the FBMT100 Index increased 23.97 points to 12,234.36, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 21.09 points to 12,954.65.

The FBM 70 surged 41.75 points to 14,937.99 and the FBM Ace bagged 38.20 points to 6,150.01.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index bagged 27.96 points to 16,157.44 and the Plantation Index climbed 12.44 points to 8,085.67, while the Industrial Index advanced 6.68 points to 3,229.96.

Leading movers in the FBM KLCI component stocks at mid-morning were IHH Healthcare and TNB with both improving six sen each to RM6.16 and RM13.86 respectively, as Genting rose 11 sen to RM9.97.

Among actives, Key Alliance gained half-a-sen to eight sen, DNEX added four sen to 59.5 sen, while AirAsia X and Hubline eased half-a-sen each to 44.5 sen and 7.5 sen respectively. — Bernama