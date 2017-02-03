KL shares on firm note at mid-morning

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index climbed 26.45 points to 11,793.74, the FBMT100 Index increased 27.01 points to 11,489.29, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 34.54 points to 12,311.37. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia were on a firm note at mid-morning today with more buyers wading into the market.

At 11.20am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.11 points better at 1,678.59, after opening 1.32 points higher at 1,674.80 from its close of 1,673.48 yesterday.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 331 to 270, while 377 counters were unchanged, 707 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 795.04 million shares worth RM491.22 million.

“Investors started wading into selective value-buy blue chips in telecommunication, banking, health, and plantation.

“The market is also spurred by light buying in small-capitalised stocks,” a dealer said.

However, the index only moved between tight 4.07-point range of between 1,674.80 and 1,678.87, amid a weak performance on regional bourses.

Leading movers in the FBM KLCI component stocks were Axiata which improved nine sen to RM4.89, Maybank rose five sen to RM8.18 and IOI Corp added four sen to RM4.59.

IHH Healthcare, meanwhile, advanced three sen to RM6.28.

The FBM 70 added 1.66 points to 13,572.44 and the FBM Ace rose 37.81 points to 5,058.02.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index bagged 37.37 points to 14,795.93, the Plantation Index climbed 21.42 points to 8,055.91, while the Industrial Index advanced 2.26 points to 3,200.75.

Among actives, AirAsia X shed one sen to 41 sen, Matang added half-a-sen to 13.5 sen, Hibiscus advanced one sen to 51.5 sen, while IFCA MSC and Luster were flat at 43 sen and nine sen, respectively. ― Bernama