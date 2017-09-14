KL shares mixed at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.35 points lower at 1,784.72, after opening 0.07 of-a-point higher at 1,786.14 against Wednesday's close of 1,786.07. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 ― Share prices on Bursa Malaysia were mixed at mid-morning, as losses in selected consumer and technology counters limited gains, despite buying activities in plantation and industrial-products stocks, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.35 points lower at 1,784.72, after opening 0.07 of-a-point higher at 1,786.14 against Wednesday's close of 1,786.07.

Market breath,however, remained positive, as gainers led losers 321 to 293 with 340 counters unchanged, 879 untraded and 39 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 802.35 million shares worth RM418.82 million.

Among the top losers were British American Tobacco, which slipped 40 sen to RM43.90 and Globetronics Technology which fell 29 sen to RM6.05, while Far East Holdings emerged as the top gainer in rising 40 sen to RM9.50, and Southern Steel improving 21 sen to RM2.58.

For the heavyweights, Maybank and Sime Darby shed one sen each to RM9.69 and RM9.13, respectively, TNB contracted two sen to RM14.56, while Public Bank added two sen to RM20.60.

Among active counters, MMAG Holdings and Land & General increased one sen each to 20.5 sen and 23 sen, MLABS earned half-a-sen to 10.5 sen, while NETX was flat at 5.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 0.77 of-a-point lower at 12,707.68, the FBM 70 rose 17.98 points to 15,183.38, the FBMT 100 Index declined 3.46 points to 12,366.81, the FBM Ace slipped 2.58 points to 6,724.44 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 4.16 points to 12,906.19.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index advanced 22.72 points to 16,839.45, the Plantation Index was 26.83 points weaker at 7,957.74, and the Industrial Index eased 1.80 points to 3,237.70. ― Bernama