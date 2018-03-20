KL shares mixed at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Bursa Malaysia was mixed at afternoon today with mild buying interest capped by the bearish external sentiment.

At 3.01pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.09 of-a-point higher at 1,848.03 from yesterday's close of 1,847.94.

The key index opened 2.45 points lower at 1,845.49.

Losers led gainers 624 to 202, with 342 counters unchanged, 725 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.21 billion shares worth RM9895.01 million.

A dealer said the Wall Street’s weaker overnight performance spilled over to depress markets in the region and locally, raising risk sentiment, amid turmoil in the White House and ahead of the US Fed’s monetary policy meeting.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM10.34, Public Bank chalked-up 12 sen to RM23.24 and Petronas Chemicals gained five sen to RM8.20.

CIMB eased one sen to RM7.25 while TNB was flat at RM15.70.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Goodway perked six sen to 30 sen, while Nexgram and Sapura Energy were flat at five sen and 49 sen respectively.

Frontken lost four sen to 45 sen and Sino Hua-an slipped one sen to 39.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 27.899 points to 13,008.9, the FBMT 100 Index was 22.71 points lower at 12,764.88 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 25.84 points to 13,174.51.

The FBM 70 fell 107.32 points to 15,575.33 and the FBM Ace was 76.14 points weaker at 5,841.71.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index eased 18.328 points to 18,041.96 and the Plantation Index was 7.98 points lower at 7,958.77.

The Industrial Index declined 6.22 points to 3,232.48. — Bernama