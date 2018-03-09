KL shares mixed at mid-afternoon

A dealer said some traders took profits off the table following the market’s gains for the past two days due to cautious sentiment ahead of the weekend. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia were mixed at mid-afternoon today, with the key index staying in positive territory due to gains in selected heavyweights.

At 3.15pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.3 points better at 1,841.92 from 1,839.62 at yesterday’s close, after opening 2.48 points better at 1,842.1 this morning.

Losers led gainers 433 to 421, with 384 counters unchanged, 638 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.49 billion shares worth RM1.07 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM10.48, CIMB gained one sen to RM7.14 and Petronas Chemicals was three sen better at RM7.99.

Of the actively-traded stocks, SKH Consortium rose half-a-sen to 10 sen, Sapura Energy eased four sen to RM47 sen and QES Group was flat at 22 sen.

Meanwhile, Nova Pharma, which made its debut on Bursa Malaysia’s LEAP Market, stood at 23 sen, a premium of three sen over its offer price of 20 sen with 41,000 shares traded.

The FBM Emas Index gained 25.43 points to 12,959.22, the FBMT 100 Index was 26.6 points better at 12,701.58 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 30.7 points to 13,122.22.

The FBM 70 rose 69.05 points to 15,425.95 and the FBM Ace was 23.38 points better at 5,974.09.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index fell 32.82 points to 17,977.84, the Industrial Index increased 2.03 points to 3,172.46 and the Plantation Index ticked down 3.61 points to 8,030.27. — Bernama