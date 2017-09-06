KL shares mixed at end of morning trade

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session mixed in range bound trading and in taking cue from the weaker performance of its Asian peers, as well as the overnight slide on Wall Street, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.63 of a point better at 1,770.26, after moving between 1,767.07 and 1,772.62 throughout the morning session.

It opened 0.80 of a point easier at 1,768.83 from from yesterday's close of 1,769.63.

Market breadth was negative as losers led gainers 398 to 305, with 362 counters unchanged, 769 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.15 billion shares worth RM632.50 million

A dealer said Asian markets were broadly lower following the slip in US stocks, dragged down by concerns over the escalating tensions on the Korean peninsular.

Regionally, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.19 per cent to 19,347.61, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 1.03 per cent to 27,457, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.32 per cent to 2,319.16, while the Singapore Straits Times index declined 0.68 per cent to 3,229.09

Among heavyweights, Maybank added five sen to RM9.47, Tenaga gained four sen to RM14.42, Sime Darby improved one sen to RM9.01, Public Bank shed two sen at RM20.58 and CIMB Group eased one sen each to RM6.75.

Of the actives, Sino Hua and China Stationery eased half-a-sen to 20.5 sen and 6.5 sen respectively, MLabs added one sen to 19 sen and Palette Multimedia slid 1.5 sen at 18.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 1.32 points easier at 12,591.99, the FBMT 100 Index slid 0.92 of a point at 12,267.36, the FBM Ace slipped 25.15 points to 6,551.66, the FBM 70 fell 21.15 points to 15,067.17 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 8.81 points to 12,783.64.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index was 2.32 points lower at 7,847.89, the Industrial Index shed 3.88 points to 3,195.01, while the Finance Index increased 11.96 points to 16,609.50. — Bernama