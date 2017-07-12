KL shares marginally lower at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session marginally lower today, after global stocks struggled overnight to establish a clear direction and bond markets put in mixed performances on a lack of significant economic data releases, as well as corporate news, said dealers.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 1.38 points to 1,753.65, fluctuating between 1,753.08 and 1,756.16 throughout the morning session.

The barometer index opened 0.91 of a point higher at 1,755.94.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 353 to 334, while 344 counters were unchanged, 763 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 839.42 million shares worth RM657.05 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, IHH Healthcare, Axiata and PPB Group declined two sen each to RM9.61, RM5.96, RM4.62 and RM16.76 respectively.

MISC was flat at RM7.39, while TNB rose four sen to RM14.14, with Public Bank and Sime Darby improving two sen each to RM20.34 and RM9.54.

Public Investment Bank Bhd said in a note that fresh concerns about the involvement of Donald Trump’s campaign team with Russia during last year’s presidential election, helped fuel a brief bout of overnight selling on Wall Street, that took the S&P 500 down as much as 0.6 per cent.

Among actives on Bursa Malaysia, EduSpec and Orion IXL improved two sen each to 19 sen and 18 sen respectively, while Borneo Oil and Luster Industries were flat at 11 sen and 12 sen.

YGL Convergence and Perak Transit trimmed half-a-sen each to 19.5 sen and 29 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 0.1 of a point to 12,489.05, the FBM 70 rose 34.44 points to 14,838.14, while the FBM Emas Shariah was 6.6 points lower at 12,702.43, and the FBMT100 Index slid 0.33 of a point to 12,135.31.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index expanded 21.33 points at 16,691.09, while the Plantation Index trimmed 7.22 points to 7,854.57 and the Industrial Index fell 1.04 points to 3,252.17. — Bernama