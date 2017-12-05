KL shares marginally lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today on lack of buying interest.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched down by 0.18 of-a-point to 1,712.95 against yesterday’s close of 1,713.13.

The overall market breadth was easier with decliners thumping gainers by 635 to 199 with 329 counters unchanged, 680 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.10 billion shares worth RM1.17 billion.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index was 29.69 points weaker at 12,330.13, FBMT 100 Index decreased 18.52 points to 12,006.22 and the FBM 70 trimmed 87.20 points to 15,253.46.

The FBM Ace gave up 43.06 points to 6,195.82 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 52.14 points to 12,787.35.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index increased 11.61 points to 15,915.0, Plantation Index went down 4.58 points to 7,859.19 and the Industrial Index slid 9.21 points to 3,154.41.

Among heavyweights, TNB, CIMB, Axiata and IHH Healthcare all gained two sen each to RM15.60, RM5.97, RM5.36 and RM5.63, respectively, while Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM9.25 and RM20.

Petronas Chemicals fell one sen to RM7.42, Genting Bhd went down four sen to RM8.91 and Sime Darby Plantation lost 15 sen to RM4.70.

Of the actives, Green Packet inched up half-a-sen to 43 sen, Trive Property and Hibiscus Petroleum were flat at 5.5 sen and 72 sen, respectively, Berjaya Corp edged down half-a-sen to 35 sen and Malaysia Steel Works decreased 10 sen to RM1.32. — Bernama