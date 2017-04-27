KL shares marginally lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia were marginally lower at mid-afternoon today with selective trading seen, a dealer said.

At 3.15pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.53 of-a-point easier at 1,768.39 from yesterday’s close of 1,768.92, after opening 0.73 of-a-point lower in the morning at 1,768.19.

The key index moved between 1,770.90 and 1,766.38 throughout the session.

Among heavyweights, Maybank improved three sen to RM9.51, TNB inched up four sen to RM13.88 and Public Bank traded flat at RM19.96, while Sime Darby slipped one sen to RM9.32.

The composite index was dragged down by Genting Malaysia Bhd which lost 15 sen to RM5.87, Genting Bhd declined 14 sen to RM9.82, while British American Tobacco shed RM1.00 to RM45.00.

Losses in the three counters registered a combined total negative contribution of 2.89 points.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 448 to 371 with 390 counters unchanged, 568 counters untraded and 53 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.53 billion shares worth RM1.64 billion.

The FBM Emas Index inched up 1.96 points to 12,612.33 and the FBMT100 Index was up 5.60 points to 12,246.23, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 20.82 points to 12,970.42.

The FBM 70 was 41.68 points better at 15,007.52, while the FBM Ace improved 3.60 points to 6,191.40.

The Plantation Index gained 15.70 points to 8,089.28, the Finance Index advanced 24.38 points to 16,224.75, while the Industrial Index slipped 3.52 points to 3,224.35.

On active stocks, Key Alliance eased half-a-sen to 6.5 sen, DNEX and Iris were flat at 60 sen and 21 sen respectively, while AirAsia X added half-a-sen to 45 sen. — Bernama