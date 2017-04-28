KL shares marginally higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia were marginally higher at mid-morning with rotational buying seen in index-linked counters, second and low liners.

At 11.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,768.04, up 0.12 of-a-point, from yesterday’s close of 1,767.92.

The key index opened a marginal 0.06 of-a-point better at 1,767.98.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 386 to 326, while 374 counters were unchanged, 684 untraded and 46 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.21 billion shares worth RM745.47 million.

A dealer said the market is now at a healthy consolidation phase.

“Key heavyweights (stocks) are holding well. Mild profit-taking was observed, a common scenario after the recent rally.

“Buying interest was rotationally distributed with mixed participation of foreign funds, local institutional and retails,” he added.

The FBM Emas Index bagged 2.51 points to 12,616.00 and the FBMT100 Index increased 2.04 points to 12,246.40, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 4.17 points to 12,966.02.

The FBM 70 rose 7.17 points to 15,017.44, and the FBM Ace surged 31.42 points to 6,230.89.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index bagged 20.29 points to 16,258.29 and the Plantation Index trimmed 37.98 points to 8,057.38, while the Industrial Index shed 2.72 points to 3,224.75.

Leading movers in the FBM KLCI component stocks at mid-morning were Maybank, which added four sen to RM9.58, TNB rising six sen to RM13.92, Genting Malaysia improving three sen to RM5.86, while CIMB and RHB Bank both improved two sen each to RM5.77 and RM5.36 respectively.

Among actives, Key Alliance, XOX and EA Holdings were flat at 6.5 sen, 1.5 sen and 11 sen respectively, Tiger gained half-a-sen to eight sen, and RGB added 1.5 sen to 33 sen. — Bernama