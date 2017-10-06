KL shares marginally higher at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 0.59 of-a-point to 1,759.68 from yesterday’s close of 1,759.09. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session slightly higher, in line with regional markets, taking cue from the strong overnight performance on Wall Street.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 0.59 of-a-point to 1,759.68 from yesterday’s close of 1,759.09.

The index opened 1.07 points easier at 1,759.09 and moved between 1,758.02 and 1,762.72 during the morning session.

On a broader market, gainers outpaced losers 377 to 303 with 407 counters unchanged, 764 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.32 billion shares worth RM821.61 million.

Maybank Investment Bank said the FBM KLCI was expected to trend higher, at between 1,760 and 1,770 today, with downside supports at 1,751 and 1,744.

“Market is likely to extend its two-day gain after the World Bank raised Malaysia’s economic growth forecast for this year to 5.2 per cent from 4.9 per cent in June. Sentiment could also be boosted by the firmer overnight US markets,” it said in a note today.

Heavyweights, Maybank, Sime Darby, Petronas Chemicals and CIMB all gained one sen to RM9.55, RM9.05, RM7.33 and RM6.41, respectively, Petronas Gas was flat at RM18.10, TNB fell four sen to RM14.20 and Public Bank fell six sen to RM20.50.

Among actives, M3 Technologies increased two sen to 11.5 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum and Palette Multimedia rose 1.5 sen each to 68 sen and 35 sen, respectively, Cuscapi went up 2.5 sen to 32 sen and Borneo Oil inched down half-a-sen to 9.5 sen.

Meanwhile, the FBM Emas Index advanced 11.28 points to 12,567.45, the FBMT100 Index increased 9.44 points to 12,218.71 and the FBM 70 expanded 31.65 points at 15,097.26.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 17.28 points higher at 12,821.46 and the FBM Ace improved 27.61 points to 6,643.33.

On a sectoral basis, the Plantation Index added 2.40 points to 7,917.84, the Industrial Index went up 2.92 points to 3,206.17 and the Finance Index added 2.71 points to 16,560.78. ― Bernama