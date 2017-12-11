Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

KL shares marginally higher after morning session

Monday December 11, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Bursa Malaysia finished the morning session marginally higher on earlier gains pared by profit-taking.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,721.90, just 0.65 of-a-point better, from last Friday's close of 1,721.25.

The index opened 0.32 of-a-point lower at 1,720.93, and had traded 1,725.74 and 1,720.17 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 354 to 343, while 344 counters were unchanged, 811 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 813.02 million shares worth RM666.65 million. — Bernama

