KL shares lower at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,754.18, down 4.82 points, from Thursday's close of 1,759.00. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 ― Share prices on Bursa Malaysia were lower at mid-morning today as traders remained on the sidelines amid mild profit-taking in heavyweight stocks.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,754.18, down 4.82 points, from Thursday's close of 1,759.00.

The key index opened 1.94 points lower at 1,757.06.

Mild profit-taking in Genting Bhd and British American Tobacco dragged the composite index lower by a collective contribution of 2.409 points, nevertheless, banking heavyweights supported the market bellwether.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers by 364 to 273 with 341 counters unchanged, 880 counters untraded and 48 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 825.60 million shares worth RM539.03 million.

Among heavyweights, Genting Bhd declined 17 sen to RM9.08, British American Tobacco dropped RM2.20 to RM38 and Hap Seng shed 15 sen to RM9.62.

Top weighted Maybank rose five sen to RM9.54 while Public Bank added six sen to RM20.86.

Among the actively-traded stocks, Tiger climbed half-a-sen to 5.0 sen, PUC improved one sen to 27.5 sen, while Borneo Oil and Trive were flat at 9.0 sen and 5.0 sen, respectively.

A dealer said market was taking a cue from the US Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) that underwent a correction after a four-day rally.

The DJIA index fell 76.77 points or 0.31 per cent to 24,508.66 overnight.

Meanwhile, on the local scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index lost 19.59 points to 12,580.86, FBMT100 Index declined 20.41 points to 12,246.56 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 0.65 of-a-point to 12,867.08.

The FBM 70 rose 21.01 points to 15,384.01 but the FBM Ace declined 56.89 points to 6,420.19.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index fell 26.75 points to 3,160.17, Finance Index dipped 34.17 points to 16,622.63 and the Plantation Index was 13.53 points lower at 7,839.99. ― Bernama