KL shares lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia was weaker at mid-morning, weighed by losses in trade and services heavyweight counters led by Sime Darby, Axiata and Genting Bhd.

Sime Darby dropped four sen to RM9.52, Axiata shed three sen to RM4.70 and Genting was seven sen lower at RM9.48. The three counters collectively contributed 1.37 points to the decline in the index.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 2.06 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 1,753.57 from yesterday’s close of 1,755.63.

The index opened 0.92 of-a-point higher at 1,756.55.

On the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 312 to 262, with 316 counters unchanged, 937 counters untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 559.99 million shares worth RM317.37 million.

Among other index-linked losers, Digi, IOICorp and MISC eased three sen to RM4.71, RM4.46 and RM7.36 respectively while Maxis fell two sen to RM5.51.

Topping the decliners list, SLP and BIMB shed 13 sen each to RM2.37 and RM4.35, respectively, Rapid lost 12 sen to RM5.61, and DLady and AHealth both eased 10 sen to RM58.8 and RM4.60, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index fell 14.56 points to 12,502.15, the FBMT100 Index declined 15.86 points to 12,143.09 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 25.54 points to 12,678.22.

The FBM 70 lost 25.46 points to 14,878.94 and the FBM Ace was 84.31 points lower at 6,724.71.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index dropped 3.27 points to 16,652.06, the Industrial Index slipped 6.65 points to 3,259.78 and the Plantation Index was 19.72 points weaker at 7,851.78. — Bernama