KL shares lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today on a lack of catalysts and amid cautious sentiment ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration tonight.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.65 of a point lower at 1,665.86, after opening 1.35 points lower at 1,665.16.

The index closed at 1,666.51 yesterday.

A dealer said investors had taken a wait-and-see approach on persistent, lingering uncertainties over US fiscal policies as Trump takes office.

The FBM Emas Index declined 7.17 points to 11,679.95, the FBMT100 Index eased 4.41 points to 11,386.83 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 8.18 points to 12,164.7.

The FBM 70 edged up 5.07 points to 13,393.01 and the FBM Ace slid 8.78 points to 5,002.57.

Sectorwise, the Industrial Index was 4.71 points lower at 3,138.54 and the Plantation Index declined 7.87 points to 7,905.35, while the Finance Index added 12.21 points for 14,750.89.

Losers edged gainers 297 to 205, with 321 counters unchanged, 917 counters untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 574.13 million shares worth RM376.48 million.

For heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.26, while TNB and Public Bank were flat at RM13.88 and RM20.10 respectively.

Sime Darby lost three sen to RM8.51 and Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM7.18.

Among actives, UMW Oil and Gas lost 16 sen to 72.5 sen, while Icon Offshore added three sen to 47 sen and TH Heavy Engineering gained one sen to 16.5 sen.

SKH Consortium and Hibiscus Petroleum were flat at eight sen and 46.5 sen. — Bernama