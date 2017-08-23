KL shares lower at mid-morning on selling pressure

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 282 to 332 with 347 counters unchanged, 878 untraded and 19 others suspended. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia were lower at mid-morning, dragged down by selling pressure in selected heavyweights, a dealer said.

At 11.03am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 2.21 points to 1,772.01, after opening 1.13 points better at 1,775.35 from 1,774.22 on Tuesday.

Turnover stood at 811.63 million shares worth RM507.88 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased one sen RM9.60, Tenaga gained two sen to RM14.26, Sime Darby declined three sen to RM9.28, while Public Bank was flat at RM20.58.

Of the actives, Apft fell one sen to three sen, Luster and AirAsia X rose half-a-sen each to 12.5 sen and 39 sen respectively, while Mlabs Systems inched up one sen to 25 sen.

The FBM Emas Index slid 4.88 points to 12,614.68, the FBMT 100 Index declined 5.5 points to 12,271.45, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 6.64 points to 12,770.23.But, the FBM 70 advanced 30.28 points to 15,038.85 and the FBM Ace was 14.70 points better at 6,562.07.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index improved 11.83 points to 16,762.51 and the Plantation Index was 11.22 points higher at 7,816.66, while the Industrial Index dropped 7.27 points to 3,221.38. — Bernama