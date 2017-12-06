KL shares lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon on weak buying sentiment.

At 3.10pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 5.28 points to 1,719.56 against Tuesday’s close of 1,724.84.

The overall market breadth was easier with decliners outpacing gainers 425 to 320 with 373 counters unchanged, 727 untraded and 43 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 928.70 million shares worth RM1.12 billion.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index was 34.14 points weaker at 12,361.25, FBMT 100 Index decreased 34.15 points to 12,036.15 and the FBM 70 trimmed 33.3 points to 15,230.3.

The FBM Ace advanced 33.69 points to 6,240.73 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 9.09 points to 12,826.83.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index trimmed 153.73 points to 16,001.58, Plantation Index fell 23.83 points to 7,848.31 and the Industrial Index slid 7.07 points to 3,160.62.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank added two sen to RM20.02, Petronas Chemicals rose seven sen to RM7.52, TNB and CIMB were flat at RM15.64 and RM5.97, respectively, while Maybank decreased 11 sen to RM9.27, Axiata shed one sen to RM5.35 and IHH Healthcare was two sen easier at RM5.62.

Of actives, Hibiscus Petroleum gained 5.5 sen to 77.5 sen, Vivocom perked one sen to 13.5 sen, Sime Darby Property expanded eight sen to RM1.19, PUC and Trive Property were flat at 21 sen and 4.5 sen, respectively, while Sime Darby slipped two sen to RM2.23. — Bernama