KL shares lower across the board at mid-afternoon

A man rests inside a stock exchange in Kuala Lumpur December 20, 2013. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Bursa Malaysia was lower across the board at mid-afternoon today on lack of buying momentum in selected heavyweight counters led by Maybank, dealers said.

At 3.14 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.14 points lower at 1,619.06 from Thursday’s close of 1,623.20.

The key index opened 1.10 points lower at 1,622.09.

Losers led gainers by 439 to 168 with 355 counters unchanged, 795 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 651.17 million shares worth RM539.41 million.

A dealer said investors were winding down their positions ahead of the long year-end holidays and in the absence of fresh domestic catalysts.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank fell eight sen to RM7.68, TNB eased two sen to RM13.72 while Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM19.68 and RM6.91 respectively.

Of the actives, Borneo Oil added 1.5 sen to 18 sen, MQ Technology declined half-a-sen to five sen while Trive Property and Hibiscus Petroleum were flat at nine sen and 36.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 36.27 points to 11,328.74, the FBMT 100 Index slid 36.54 points to 11,050.71 and the FBM 70 fell 74.52 points to 12,935.67.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index weakened 36.16 points to 11,914.66 and the FBM Ace lost 4.05 points to 4,733.85.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index contracted 54.43 points to 14,141.58, the Industrial Index dipped 6.70 points to 3,068.68 and the Plantation Index shed 35.85 points to 7,681.22. — Bernama