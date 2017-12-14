KL shares jump higher at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia finished the morning session higher on buying support in banking heavyweights.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 15.67 points or 0.90 per cent at 1,753.33, after starting the day 0.42 of-a-point better at 1,738.08. The index closed at 1,737.66 yesterday.

On the broader market, market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 490 to 297, while 372 counters were unchanged, 715 untraded and 47 others suspended.

Turnover hit 1.24 billion shares worth RM1.24 billion.

Gains in Maybank, Public Bank and CIMB Group boosted the composite index with a total contribution of 8.572 points, against the only two laggards, Digi.com and Sime Darby Plantation.

Top-weighted Maybank rose 20 sen to RM9.45, Public Bank jumped 52 sen to RM20.88, while CIMB Group garnered seven sen to RM6.25.

Digi.com and Sime Darby Plantation both eased two sen to RM4.80 and RM5.36 respectively.

A dealer said the local market took cue from the US Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) which registered another record high following four straight sessions of gains.

The DJIA gained 80.63 points or 0.3 per cent to 24,585.43, even after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) raised interest rates.

The Fed raised its benchmark federal-funds rate by a quarter percentage point to between 1.25 per cent and 1.5 per cent — its third increase in a year.

The FBM Emas Index rose 97.41 points to 12,567.25, the FBMT100 Index went up 96.18 points to 12,232.97 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 37.33 points to 12,880.37.

The FBM 70 bagged 74.22 points to 15,340.03, but the FBM Ace eased 25.25 points to 6,438.88.

On a sectoral basis, the Finance Index surged 264.42 points to 16,533.27, the Industrial Index bagged 17.27 points to 3,164.76, while the Plantation Index climbed 22.34 points to 7,853.77.

Among the actively-traded stocks, Sapura Energy eased one sen to 80 sen, Trive, NEXT and PUC trimmed half-a-sen each to 5 sen, 4 sen and 25.5 sen respectively, while Ekovest gained two sen to 94 sen. — Bernama