KL shares in retreat at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia turned bearish at mid-morning today in paring earlier gains, while dragged down by mild profit-taking in selected blue chips.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 8.92 points lower at 1,677.44, after opening 0.09 of-a-point better at 1,686.45, and rose to a high of 1,686.83 within the first hour of trading.

The index closed at 1,686.36 on half-day trading last Friday.

Losers in the composite index component stocks were led by Sime Darby Bhd, the world's largest palm oil company by land size, which announced last week that it would spin off its plantations and property businesses in separate listings on the local exchange.

Sime Darby's shares edged down 17 sen to RM9.06, contributing -1.96 points to the decline of the key index, while TNB whose earnings were hit by a higher forex loss in the first quarter (ended Nov 30, 2016) lost 18 sen to RM13.42 (-1.538 effect on the FBM KLCI), MISC falling 21 sen to RM7.29 (-1.59) and Axiata trimming four sen (-0.61).

The retreat on Bursa was also in tandem with most of its regional peers.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.33 per cent to 19,110.91, Singapore's Straits Times eased 0.97 per cent to 3,035.39 and South Korea's KOSPI Index lost 53 per cent to 2,072.61.

Back home, the FBM Emas Index slid 46.71 points to 11,781.95, the FBMT100 Index dipped 50.54 points to 11,481.84 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 69.50 points for 12,251.08.

The FBM Ace rose 15.19 points to 4,954.96, while the FBM 70 declined 19.73 points to 13,565.07.

The Finance Index lost 6.10 points to 14,877.68 and the Industrial Index fell 44.05 points to 3,209.97 as the Plantation Index climbed 18.75 points to 7,971.65.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 277 to 207, with 262 counters unchanged, 980 counters untraded and 57 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 405.29 million shares worth RM291.72 million.

Among actives, SC Estate Builder shed one sen to 3 sen, Air Asia X and Bioalpha nudged up half-a-sen each to 41 sen and 22 sen respectively, while AirAsia advanced six sen to RM2.54. — Bernama