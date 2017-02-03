KL shares higher in early trade

A dealer said the market was likely to remain supported despite weaker overnight closing on Wall Street and mixed regional equity market performances this morning. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher today, bolstered by buying interests in certain blue-chips.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI), extending yesterday’s positive close, stood at 1,677.18 as at 9.25 am, up 3.70 points from 1,673.48 yesterday.

Earlier, the index opened 1.32 points better at 1,674.80.

Telecommunications stocks were the leading movers of the key index, with Axiata up five sen to RM4.85, while Maxis, Maybank, and IHH Healthcare gained four sen each to RM6.15, RM8.17 and RM6.29, respectively.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 225 to 110, while 269 counters were unchanged, 1,081 untraded and 16 others were suspended.

“Election play is coming. Some indvestors are starting to accumulate selectively,” he added.

Turnover stood at 240.58 million shares worth RM89.07 million.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index rose 23.21 points to 11,790.50, FBMT100 Index went up 22.14 points to 11,484.42 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 26.79 points to 12,303.62.

The FBM 70 advanced 14.09 points to 13,584.87 and the FBM Ace gained 38.25 points to 5,058.46.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index advanced 3.62 points to 3,202.11, Finance Index bagged 32.11 points to 14,790.67 and the Plantation Index climbed 7.65 points to 8,042.14.

Among the actively-traded stocks were oil and gas counters, Hibiscus, Sumatec and Reach Energy, as well as lower-liners such as IFCA MSC and Globaltec and Wintoni. ― Bernama