KL shares higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning today as traders took advantage of positive and encouraging micro and macro-economic environment, as it propelled buying momentum among traders.

At 11.02am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 12.08 points better at 1,856 from 1,843.92 at Friday's close.

The key index opened 7.74 points better at 1,851.66 this morning.

Market breadth was positive, as gainers overtook losers 489 to 232, while 347 counters remained unchanged, 808 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 989.43 million shares worth RM558.22 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose two sen to RM10.46, Tenaga added six sen to RM15.60, CIMB rose eight sen to RM7.23, Petronas Chemicals rose 18 sen to RM8.16, while Public Bank eased two sen to RM22.98.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Nexgram and Berjaya Corp gained half-a-sen each to 4.5 sen and 35 sen, respectively, NWP Holdings added three sen to 29.5 sen and Iris Corp was 1.5 sen better at 19.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 99.3 points to 13,068.24, the FBMT 100 Index was 97.65 points higher at 12,808.85 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 126.96 points to 13,249.47.

The FBM 70 was 167.75 points better at 15,591.02 and the FBM Ace increased 45.01 points to 6,016.87.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index bagged 86.99 points to 18,079.73, the Industrial Index increased 21.82 points to 3,203.68 and the Plantation Index rose 51 points to 8,095.16. — Bernama