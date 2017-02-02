KL shares higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 ― Bursa Malaysia picked up momentum at mid-morning today on bargain-hunting, with plantation stocks among the top gainers.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.4 points better at 1,675.94, from the 1,671.54 recorded at Tuesday’s close.

The index opened 1.14 points weaker at 1,670.4.

The market resumed trading today after being closed for the Federal Territory Day holiday yesterday.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 377 to 235, with 329 counters unchanged, 744 counters untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 677.68 million shares worth RM546.08 million.

Among the top gainers were United Plantations, up 50 sen to RM28, IJM Plantations rising 23 sen to RM3.60 and Kuala Lumpur Kepong increasing 18 sen to RM24.28.

Top losers, on the other hand, were Petronas Gas, down 38 sen to RM20.50, MBM Resources declining 19 sen to RM2.28 and KESM Industries falling 18 sen to RM10.02.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and TNB both eased two sen to RM8.20 and RM13.38, Public Bank added eight sen to 20.18 and Sime Darby rose seven sen to RM8.98.

On actives, Hibiscus Petroleum added 1.5 sen to 48.5 sen, Icon Offshore gained half-a-sen to 46.5 sen and Berjaya Corporation was one sen higher at 39 sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 41.27 points to 11,782.56, the FBMT100 Index was 40.83 points higher at 11,481.5 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 44.92 points to 12,272.51.

The FBM Ace rose 40.82 points to 4,982.6 and the FBM 70 garnered 89.06 points to 13,602.52.

The Finance Index bagged 40.85 points to 14,842.67, the Industrial Index was 0.23 of-a-point higher at 3,203.12 and the Plantation Index jumped 92.33 points to 8,011.93. ― Bernama