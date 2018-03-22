KL shares higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trend higher at mid-morning today, lifted by gains on Nestle, Public Bank and PPB Group.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.47 points higher at 1,870.27 from yesterday's close of 1,865.8.

The key index opened 0.03 of-a-point higher at 1,865.83.

Market breadth was positive, as gainers overtook losers 328 to 312, while 333 counters remained unchanged, 920 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.06 billion shares worth RM512.71 million.

Nestle and Public Bank topped the gainers list, adding RM3.80 and 20 sen to RM136.40 and RM23.88, respectively, while PPB was also among the top five, gaining 14 sen to RM18.92.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank perked 10 sen to RM10.38 and TNB added two sen to RM15.80.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Sapura Energy gained 4.5 sen to 56 sen and SKH Consortium added 1.5 sen to 10 sen, while Sumatec, Nexgram and DBE Gurney were flat at 6.5 sen, five sen and 3.5 sen, respectively.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index increased 327.11 points to 13,124.65, the FBMT 100 Index added 27.35 points to 12,892.83 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 14.641 points to 13,270.2.

The FBM 70 was 21.32 points higher at 15,643.74 and the FBM Ace jumped 45.16 points to 5,831.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index was 72.051 points firmer at 18,222.81, while the Industrial Index edged down 5.66 points to 3,271.12 and the Plantation Index was 4.83 points lower at 8,009.67. — Bernama