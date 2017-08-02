KL shares higher at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Gains in heavyweights pushed the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) to end higher at mid-day today, amid weak sentiment in the broader market.

At 12.30pm, the FBM KLCI was 4.12 points higher at 1,769.25, after moving between 1,767.8 and 1,771.31.

It opened 3.25 points higher at 1,768.38 against yesterday's close of 1,765.13.

Market breadth was negative, with losers outpacing gainers 378 to 296 with 365 counters unchanged, 777 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 912.42 million shares worth RM741.32 million.

Hong Leong Investment Bank said sentiment on the local front could remain cautious without any fresh catalyst in the trading environment.

"Investors are likely to focus on heavyweights, which may lift the FBM KLCI higher towards 1,770-1,775. Also, traders may look into ACE market stocks for short term trading opportunities,” it said in a note today.

Among heavyweights, CIMB and Petronas Chemicals gained five sen each to RM6.56 and RM6.98, respectively, Hong Leong Financial Group jumped 20 sen to RM17.30, TNB added four sen to RM14.20 and Maybank was flat at RM9.65.

Of the actives, Frontken edged up half-a-sen to 40 sen and IFCA MSC improved 2.5 sen to 42 sen, Lotte Chemical surged 17 sen to RM4.45 and Systech inched down half-a-sen to 43 sen.

The FBM Emas Index expanded 26.26 points to 12,596.71, the FBMT 100 Index improved 28.0 points to 12,244.38 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 22.99 points higher at 12,730.32.

The FBM 70 expanded 32.39 points to 14,975.7, but the FBM Ace depreciated 65.03 points to 6,486.29.

Sectorwise, the Industrial Index rose 7.83 points to 3,261.14, the Finance Index advanced 39.11 points to 16,792.2 and the Plantation Index fell 1.82 points to 7,841.98.

Meanwhile, trading in CCM Duopharma Biotech Bhd and Chemical Company of Malaysia Bhd were voluntarily suspended today pending a material announcement. — Bernama